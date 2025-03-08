← Company Directory
Discord
  • Salaries
  • Product Designer

  • All Product Designer Salaries

Discord Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in United States package at Discord totals $345K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discord's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025

Median Package
company icon
Discord
Product Designer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$345K
Level
L3
Base
$155K
Stock (/yr)
$190K
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
13 Years
What are the career levels at Discord?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Discord, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Discord in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $461,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Discord for the Product Designer role in United States is $380,000.

