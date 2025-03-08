Software Engineer compensation in United States at Discord ranges from $154K per year for L1 to $455K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $360K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Discord's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/8/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$154K
$134K
$14.6K
$4.8K
L2
$253K
$193K
$56.2K
$4.2K
L3
$350K
$223K
$125K
$1.5K
L4
$455K
$250K
$194K
$11.1K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Discord, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title