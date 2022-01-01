← Company Directory
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Custom Work Station

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • On-Site Fitness Classes

  • Sick Time

    Unlimited

  • Free Lunch $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

    3 plans with premiums 100% paid by the Company.

  • Dental Insurance

    1 plan with premiums 100% paid by the Company.

  • Vision Insurance

    Premiums 100% paid by the Company.

  • Health Savings Account (HSA) $1,416

    $118 per month contributed by employer. To employee only plans, and $236 a month to family plans.

  • Disability Insurance

    Short Term and Long Term Disability providing 2/3rds your weekly earnings.

  • Life Insurance

    1x annual salary

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    20 days

  • Maternity Leave

    12 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    12 weeks

    • Home
  • Relocation Bonus

  • Fertility Assistance

    $20,000 reimbursable benefit for fertility and adoption related services for employees and their partners through our partners at Carrot.

  • Adoption Assistance

    $20,000 reimbursable benefit for fertility and adoption related services for employees and their partners through our partners at Carrot.

  • Housing Stipend $600

    $50 per month. WiFi/Internet Reimbursement:

  • Remote Work

    Remote-first

    • Financial & Retirement
  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • 401k

  • Student Loan Repayment Plan

    • Transportation
  • Transport allowance

    • Other
  • Donation Match

