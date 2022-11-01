← Company Directory
DBS Bank
DBS Bank Salaries

DBS Bank's salary ranges from $8,606 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant in India at the low-end to $229,748 for a Product Design Manager in Singapore at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of DBS Bank. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Analyst $56.5K
Associate $73.4K
Senior Associate $85.4K
AVP $102K
VP $115K

Frontend Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Data Scientist
AVP $101K
VP $143K
Sales
Median $76.5K

Accountant
$134K
Administrative Assistant
$8.6K
Business Analyst
$65K
Data Analyst
$68.4K
Financial Analyst
$40.2K
Human Resources
$111K
Information Technologist (IT)
$37.7K
Investment Banker
$14.4K
Marketing
$75.4K
Marketing Operations
$76.3K
Mechanical Engineer
$58.2K
Product Designer
$81.7K
Product Design Manager
$230K
Product Manager
$116K
Project Manager
$51.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$37.5K
Software Engineering Manager
$204K
Technical Program Manager
$109K
UX Researcher
$83.4K
Venture Capitalist
$20.4K

Associate

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at DBS Bank is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $229,748. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at DBS Bank is $76,408.

