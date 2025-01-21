Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at DBS Bank ranges from SGD 75.5K per year for Analyst to SGD 156K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 99.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DBS Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Analyst
SGD 75.5K
SGD 70.2K
SGD 381.3
SGD 4.9K
Associate
SGD 98K
SGD 85.1K
SGD 0
SGD 13K
Senior Associate
SGD 114K
SGD 96.2K
SGD 0
SGD 18.3K
AVP
SGD 144K
SGD 125K
SGD 0
SGD 19.1K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.6K+ (sometimes SGD 406K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***