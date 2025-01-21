Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at DBS Bank ranges from SGD 75.5K per year for Analyst to SGD 156K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 99.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DBS Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus Analyst (Entry Level) SGD 75.5K SGD 70.2K SGD 381.3 SGD 4.9K Associate SGD 98K SGD 85.1K SGD 0 SGD 13K Senior Associate SGD 114K SGD 96.2K SGD 0 SGD 18.3K AVP SGD 144K SGD 125K SGD 0 SGD 19.1K View 4 More Levels

