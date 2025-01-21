Salaries

Data Scientist

All Data Scientist Salaries

DBS Bank Data Scientist Salaries

Data Scientist compensation in Singapore at DBS Bank ranges from SGD 137K per year for AVP to SGD 193K per year for VP. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 119K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for DBS Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus Analyst SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- Associate SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- Senior Associate SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- SGD -- AVP SGD 137K SGD 115K SGD 0 SGD 22.1K View 4 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( SGD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

