Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse Data Science Manager Salaries

The average Data Science Manager total compensation in Switzerland at Credit Suisse ranges from CHF 116K to CHF 159K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Credit Suisse's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/22/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 126K - CHF 149K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 116KCHF 126KCHF 149KCHF 159K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Credit Suisse?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Science Manager at Credit Suisse in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 158,836. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Credit Suisse for the Data Science Manager role in Switzerland is CHF 116,020.

