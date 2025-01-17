Salaries

Confluent Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Confluent ranges from CA$137K per year for L2 to CA$202K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$181K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Confluent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L2 Software Engineer (Entry Level) CA$137K CA$118K CA$14.5K CA$4.1K L3 Senior Software Engineer I CA$202K CA$161K CA$25.5K CA$16.1K L4 Senior Software Engineer II CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- L5a Staff Software Engineer I CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- View 4 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( CAD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type Options At Confluent, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly ) 33 % YR 1 33 % YR 2 34 % YR 3 Stock Type Options At Confluent, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule: 33 % vests in the 1st -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

33 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 8.25 % quarterly )

34 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 8.50 % quarterly )

What's the vesting schedule at Confluent ?

