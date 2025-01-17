← Company Directory
Confluent
Confluent Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Confluent ranges from CA$137K per year for L2 to CA$202K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$181K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Confluent's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L2
Software Engineer(Entry Level)
CA$137K
CA$118K
CA$14.5K
CA$4.1K
L3
Senior Software Engineer I
CA$202K
CA$161K
CA$25.5K
CA$16.1K
L4
Senior Software Engineer II
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L5a
Staff Software Engineer I
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
View 4 More Levels
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Confluent, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

34%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Confluent, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (8.25% quarterly)

  • 34% vests in the 3rd-year (8.50% quarterly)



Included Titles

Backend Software Engineer

Security Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Confluent in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$213,386. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Confluent for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$189,096.

