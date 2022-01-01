← Company Directory
Commvault
Commvault Salaries

Commvault's salary ranges from $11,447 in total compensation per year for a Cybersecurity Analyst in India at the low-end to $318,400 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Commvault. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Engineer $25.2K
Senior Engineer 1 $33.4K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $215K
Information Technologist (IT)
$120K
Marketing
$271K
Sales
$318K
Sales Engineer
$85.4K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$11.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$97.2K
Solution Architect
$161K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Commvault is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $318,400. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Commvault is $108,697.

Other Resources