Column
Column Salaries

Column's salary ranges from $78,400 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $201,000 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Column. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Customer Service
$78.4K
Human Resources
$201K
Product Manager
$144K
Software Engineer
$98K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Column is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Column is $120,910.

