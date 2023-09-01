← Company Directory
Coda Payments
Coda Payments Salaries

Coda Payments's salary ranges from $32,973 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $60,273 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Coda Payments. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Data Scientist
$33K
Software Engineer
$60.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Coda Payments is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $60,273. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coda Payments is $46,623.

