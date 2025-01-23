← Company Directory
Coda Payments
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Coda Payments Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Thailand at Coda Payments ranges from THB 964K to THB 1.35M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Coda Payments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Average Total Compensation

THB 1.05M - THB 1.27M
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
THB 964KTHB 1.05MTHB 1.27MTHB 1.35M
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Coda Payments?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Coda Payments in Thailand sits at a yearly total compensation of THB 1,347,179. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Coda Payments for the Data Scientist role in Thailand is THB 963,930.

Other Resources