Software Engineer compensation in Greater Chicago Area at CME Group ranges from $101K per year for Software Engineer I to $175K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Chicago Area package totals $135K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CME Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Vesting Schedule Main 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 At CME Group, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at CME Group ?

