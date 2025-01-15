← Company Directory
ClearScale
ClearScale Salaries

ClearScale's salary ranges from $23,880 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Armenia at the low-end to $146,880 for a Software Engineer in Poland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ClearScale. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Recruiter
$23.9K
Software Engineer
$147K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ClearScale is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $146,880. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ClearScale is $85,380.

