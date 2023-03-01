← Company Directory
Claranet
Claranet Salaries

Claranet's salary ranges from $46,418 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect in Italy at the low-end to $66,902 for a Software Engineer in France at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Claranet. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Cybersecurity Analyst
$66.4K
Software Engineer
$66.9K
Solution Architect
$46.4K
The highest paying role reported at Claranet is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $66,902. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Claranet is $66,403.

