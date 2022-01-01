← Company Directory
Circle
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Circle Salaries

Circle's salary ranges from $105,525 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $476,850 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Circle. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
L3 $205K
L4 $218K
L6 $398K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $330K
Product Manager
Median $425K
Accountant
$184K
Business Development
$477K
Corporate Development
$191K
Data Analyst
$274K
Data Scientist
$468K
Financial Analyst
$139K
Marketing
$152K
Program Manager
$304K
Project Manager
$289K
Recruiter
$106K
Technical Program Manager
$352K
Venture Capitalist
$134K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Circle, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Circle is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $476,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Circle is $273,625.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Circle

Related Companies

  • Billtrust
  • Susquehanna International Group
  • BlueVine
  • Vista Equity Partners
  • PEAK6
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources