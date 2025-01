Health Insurance Offered by employer

Life Insurance Offered by employer

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance Offered by employer

Health Savings Account (HSA) $250 per year contributed by employer. $750 for families

Dental Insurance Offered by employer

Vision Insurance EyeMed

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Paternity Leave 12 weeks

401k 50% match on the first 6% of base salary

Roth 401k Offered by employer

Phone Bill Reimbursement $50 per month

Unique Perk Home Office Reimbursement - up to $250 per year

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Disability Insurance STD and LTD

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Adoption Assistance Offered by employer