Billtrust
Billtrust Salaries

Billtrust's salary ranges from $78,356 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $164,175 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Billtrust. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $155K
Business Analyst
$78.4K
Product Manager
$146K

Project Manager
$144K
Software Engineering Manager
$164K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Billtrust is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $164,175. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Billtrust is $145,725.

