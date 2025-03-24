← Company Directory
Circle
Circle Solution Architect Salaries

The average Solution Architect total compensation in Singapore at Circle ranges from SGD 212K to SGD 290K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Circle's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/24/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 230K - SGD 273K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 212KSGD 230KSGD 273KSGD 290K
Common Range
Possible Range

SGD 209K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Circle, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at Circle in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 290,328. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Circle for the Solution Architect role in Singapore is SGD 212,066.

