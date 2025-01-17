Software Engineer compensation in India at Cadence Design Systems ranges from ₹1.48M per year for Software Engineer I to ₹12.54M per year for Software Architec. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.43M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cadence Design Systems's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer I
₹1.48M
₹1.48M
₹0
₹0
Software Engineer II
₹1.99M
₹1.84M
₹128K
₹31K
Lead Software Engineer
₹4.05M
₹3.44M
₹456K
₹150K
Principal Software Engineer
₹4.52M
₹3.8M
₹485K
₹229K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
33.33%
YR 1
33.33%
YR 2
33.33%
YR 3
At Cadence Design Systems, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:
33.33% vests in the 1st-year (16.66% semi-annually)
33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.66% semi-annually)
33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.66% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Cadence Design Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title