← Company Directory
Cadence Design Systems
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Cadence Design Systems Salaries

Cadence Design Systems's salary ranges from $36,103 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in India at the low-end to $427,125 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cadence Design Systems. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Software Engineer I $141K
Software Engineer II $158K
Lead Software Engineer $170K
Principal Software Engineer $197K
Senior Principal Software Engineer $254K
Software Architec $268K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Production Software Engineer

Hardware Engineer
Median $211K
Product Manager
Median $259K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Solution Architect
Median $260K
Product Designer
Median $200K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $240K
Business Analyst
$137K
Business Development
$79.4K
Controls Engineer
$105K
Customer Service
$194K
Data Scientist
$121K
Information Technologist (IT)
$427K
Mechanical Engineer
$161K
Sales
$286K
Sales Engineer
$41.3K
Technical Program Manager
$230K
Venture Capitalist
$36.1K

Principal

Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33.33%

YR 1

33.33%

YR 2

33.33%

YR 3

Stock Type
RSU

At Cadence Design Systems, RSUs are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33.33% vests in the 1st-year (16.66% semi-annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 2nd-year (16.66% semi-annually)

  • 33.33% vests in the 3rd-year (16.66% semi-annually)

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Cadence Design Systems, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cadence Design Systems is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $427,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cadence Design Systems is $195,640.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cadence Design Systems

Related Companies

  • Arrow Electronics
  • Visa
  • Autodesk
  • NetApp
  • Akamai
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources