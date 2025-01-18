Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in United States at CACI International ranges from $85.2K per year for T1 to $173K per year for T4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $102K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CACI International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
T1
$85.2K
$85.2K
$0
$0
T2
$105K
$101K
$0
$3.6K
T3
$130K
$130K
$0
$0
T4
$173K
$167K
$0
$5.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
