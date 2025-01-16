Software Engineer compensation in United States at CACI International ranges from $83.5K per year for T1 to $193K per year for T5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $110K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CACI International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
T1
$83.5K
$83.1K
$0
$429
T2
$98.3K
$97.4K
$0
$882
T3
$141K
$141K
$0
$0
T4
$172K
$171K
$0
$1.2K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
