  Salaries
  Sales

  All Sales Salaries

Broadcom Sales Salaries

Sales compensation in United States at Broadcom ranges from $373K per year for ICB 5 to $375K per year for ICB 6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $371K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Broadcom's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Export Data

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Broadcom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

Broadcom provides multi-year stock grants, ensuring refreshers for both the current and following year. These grants vest in equal portions as shown in the graphs above. The value of these grants can vary annually based on stock performance.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Broadcom, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

Broadcom provides multi-year stock grants, ensuring refreshers for both the current and following year. These grants vest in equal portions as shown in the graphs above. The value of these grants can vary annually based on stock performance.



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales at Broadcom in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $465,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Broadcom for the Sales role in United States is $265,000.

