Software Engineer compensation in United States at Boston Scientific ranges from $104K per year for L1 to $141K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boston Scientific's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
$104K
$101K
$0
$3.2K
L2
$115K
$106K
$0
$9.3K
L3
$141K
$129K
$0
$12.6K
L4
$141K
$129K
$250
$11.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
