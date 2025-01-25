Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at Boston Scientific ranges from $104K per year for L1 to $141K per year for L4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $121K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Boston Scientific's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus L1 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) $104K $101K $0 $3.2K L2 Software Engineer II $115K $106K $0 $9.3K L3 Software Engineer III $141K $129K $0 $12.6K L4 Senior Software Engineer $141K $129K $250 $11.7K View 3 More Levels

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( USD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus

