Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Benefits

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Maternity Leave

    14 weeks

  • Paternity Leave

    8 weeks

  • Disability Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Vision Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

  • Sabbatical

  • Fertility Assistance

  • Adoption Assistance

  • Military Leave

  • Flexible Spending Account (FSA)

  • Roth 401k

  • 401k

  • Learning and Development

