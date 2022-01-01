For Employers
Google
Software Engineer
Product Manager
New York City Area
Data Scientist
Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific
Overview
Salaries
Benefits
Jobs
Boston Scientific Benefits
Insurance, Health, & Wellness
Maternity Leave
14 weeks
Paternity Leave
8 weeks
Disability Insurance
On-Site Mother's Room
Employee Assistance Program
Health Insurance
Dental Insurance
Vision Insurance
Life Insurance
Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance
PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)
Sabbatical
Home
Fertility Assistance
Adoption Assistance
Military Leave
Financial & Retirement
Flexible Spending Account (FSA)
Roth 401k
401k
Perks & Discounts
Learning and Development
