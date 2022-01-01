← Company Directory
Boston Scientific
Boston Scientific Salaries

Boston Scientific's salary ranges from $20,895 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $245,000 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Boston Scientific. Last updated: 6/18/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L1 $104K
L2 $114K
L3 $141K
L4 $141K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Sales
Median $126K

Clinical Specialist

Biomedical Engineer
Median $99K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $117K

Manufacturing Engineer

Product Manager
Median $132K
Business Analyst
$75.2K
Controls Engineer
$135K
Data Scientist
$116K
Hardware Engineer
$98.6K
Information Technologist (IT)
$20.9K
Marketing
$94K
Product Designer
$176K
Project Manager
$144K
Sales Engineer
$169K
Software Engineering Manager
$122K
Technical Program Manager
$245K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Boston Scientific is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $245,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Boston Scientific is $122,385.

