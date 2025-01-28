Software Engineer compensation in United States at Blend ranges from $167K per year for IC2 to $358K per year for IC5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $220K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Blend's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC2
$167K
$126K
$36.2K
$4.5K
IC3
$205K
$175K
$30K
$0
IC4
$278K
$212K
$65K
$278
IC5
$358K
$293K
$65K
$0
