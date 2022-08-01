← Company Directory
AWM Smart Shelf
AWM Smart Shelf Salaries

AWM Smart Shelf's salary ranges from $139,300 in total compensation per year for a Graphic Designer at the low-end to $170,850 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of AWM Smart Shelf. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Graphic Designer
$139K
Software Engineer
$171K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at AWM Smart Shelf is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $170,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AWM Smart Shelf is $155,075.

