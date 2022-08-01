← Company Directory
AWM Smart Shelf
    AWM Smart Shelf is re-inventing the online experience for the in-store market place.We are the comprehensive solution powering the digital retail transformation. We achieve this by reducing waste and carbon footprint, providing new revenue via on-shelf ad sales, improving operational efficiencies, and boosting margin and product sold. This is done through innovative hardware (LED Fascia and Digital Shelving, Facial Analysis and Inventory Tracking Cameras) and software (Automated Inventory Intelligence, Content Management System, Facial Analysis and Consumer Data and Insights) which utilize AI and computer vision to understand and interact with the retail environment in ways never before possible

    https://smartshelf.com
    2016
    45
    $1M-$10M
    Other Resources