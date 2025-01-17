Software Engineer compensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area at Athenahealth ranges from ₹1.47M per year for MTS to ₹4.18M per year for LMTS. The median yearly compensation in Chennai Metropolitan Area package totals ₹2.24M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Athenahealth's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
AMTS
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
MTS
₹1.47M
₹1.45M
₹0
₹16.3K
SMTS
₹2.27M
₹2.21M
₹19.8K
₹35.9K
LMTS
₹4.18M
₹3.76M
₹0
₹417K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Athenahealth, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)