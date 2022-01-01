← Company Directory
Athenahealth
Athenahealth Salaries

Athenahealth's salary ranges from $6,864 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in India at the low-end to $226,167 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Athenahealth. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
AMTS $123K
MTS $140K
SMTS $158K
LMTS $194K
PMTS $226K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Product Manager $151K
Senior Product Manager $202K
Product Designer
Designer $101K
Senior Designer $134K

UX Designer

Project Manager
Median $86K
Business Analyst
$111K
Business Development
$116K
Customer Service
$6.9K
Data Analyst
$113K
Data Scientist
$22.3K
Human Resources
$67.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$65.8K
Solution Architect
$130K
Technical Program Manager
$207K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Athenahealth, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Athenahealth is Software Engineer at the PMTS level with a yearly total compensation of $226,167. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Athenahealth is $123,333.

