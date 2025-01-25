Software Engineer compensation in United States at Athenahealth ranges from $123K per year for AMTS to $226K per year for PMTS. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $146K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Athenahealth's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
AMTS
$123K
$112K
$10K
$1.7K
MTS
$140K
$127K
$0
$13.2K
SMTS
$158K
$134K
$7.4K
$17.2K
LMTS
$194K
$155K
$16.3K
$22.8K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Athenahealth, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)