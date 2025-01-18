← Company Directory
Athenahealth
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Athenahealth Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in India at Athenahealth ranges from ₹1.72M per year for MTS to ₹4.13M per year for LMTS. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.24M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Athenahealth's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
AMTS
(Entry Level)
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
MTS
₹1.72M
₹1.66M
₹0
₹68.6K
SMTS
₹2.45M
₹2.33M
₹50.6K
₹61.4K
LMTS
₹4.13M
₹3.81M
₹0
₹313K
View 4 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.54M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Athenahealth, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Athenahealth in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹4,126,408. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Athenahealth for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,243,763.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Athenahealth

Related Companies

  • doxo
  • Zipwhip
  • NEXT Trucking
  • Foursquare
  • Doist
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources