← Company Directory
Foursquare
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Foursquare Salaries

Foursquare's salary ranges from $56,412 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter in Serbia at the low-end to $339,864 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Foursquare. Last updated: 2/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $151K
Data Scientist
Median $135K
Product Manager
Median $170K

How to negotiate?

Recently, I received my long-awaited FAANG offer, along with an offer from a smaller-sized company.

I have little understanding of how the negotiation process works—how to determine if there's room for negotiation and when it's appropriate to do.


Could you share your own guide on how to navigate this process? Any tips or recommendations would be greatly apprecia...

42 19
42 19
Information Technologist (IT)
$334K
Marketing
$64.7K
Product Designer
$136K
Recruiter
$56.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$340K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Foursquare, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Foursquare is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $339,864. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Foursquare is $143,338.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Foursquare

Related Companies

  • Collective Health
  • Athenahealth
  • Staples
  • NEXT Trucking
  • Aura
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources