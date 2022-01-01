← Company Directory
Staples
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Staples Salaries

Staples's salary ranges from $25,290 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Canada at the low-end to $175,120 for a Software Engineering Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Staples. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $115K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $95K
Sales
Median $25.3K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

41 20
41 20
Product Designer
Median $66.4K

UX Designer

Product Manager
Median $158K
Business Analyst
$119K
Data Analyst
$71.3K
Marketing
$49.8K
Project Manager
$96.5K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$40.2K
Software Engineering Manager
$175K
Solution Architect
$145K
Technical Program Manager
$101K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Staples is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,120. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Staples is $96,515.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Staples

Related Companies

  • Digital River
  • Foursquare
  • Mozilla
  • Collective Health
  • Athenahealth
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources