Digital River
Digital River Salaries

Digital River's salary ranges from $51,147 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager in Taiwan at the low-end to $208,950 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Digital River. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $55.6K
Data Scientist
$104K
Product Manager
$209K

Project Manager
$51.1K
Software Engineering Manager
$164K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Digital River is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $208,950. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Digital River is $104,475.

