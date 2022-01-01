← Company Directory
Sisense
Sisense Salaries

Sisense's salary ranges from $86,240 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $218,900 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sisense. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $113K
Accountant
$119K
Business Analyst
$143K

Customer Service
$162K
Data Analyst
$139K
Information Technologist (IT)
$161K
Product Manager
$112K
Recruiter
$86.2K
Sales
$219K
Software Engineering Manager
$159K
Solution Architect
$122K
Technical Program Manager
$101K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Sisense, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sisense is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $218,900. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sisense is $130,689.

