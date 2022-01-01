← Company Directory
The Climate Corporation
The Climate Corporation Salaries

The Climate Corporation's salary ranges from $78,645 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $243,775 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Climate Corporation. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $146K

Backend Software Engineer

Data Scientist
Median $162K
Product Manager
Median $230K
Data Analyst
$78.6K
Recruiter
$144K
Software Engineering Manager
$244K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Climate Corporation is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $243,775. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Climate Corporation is $154,000.

