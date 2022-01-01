← Company Directory
Granular
Granular Salaries

Granular's salary ranges from $132,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $184,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Granular. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $132K
Human Resources
$176K
Product Designer
$137K

Software Engineering Manager
Median $184K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Granular is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $184,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Granular is $156,855.

