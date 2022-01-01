← Company Directory
Illumio
Illumio Salaries

Illumio's salary ranges from $160,000 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $532,650 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Illumio. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $200K
Product Manager
Median $160K
Human Resources
$308K

Marketing
$242K
Sales
$245K
Sales Engineer
$376K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$194K
Software Engineering Manager
$513K
Technical Program Manager
$533K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Illumio, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Illumio is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $532,650. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Illumio is $245,000.

