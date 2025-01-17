Arista Networks Software Engineer Salaries in San Francisco Bay Area

Software Engineer compensation in San Francisco Bay Area at Arista Networks ranges from $149K per year for 2 to $531K per year for 4H. The median yearly compensation in San Francisco Bay Area package totals $166K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arista Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Arista Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 6.25 % quarterly )

