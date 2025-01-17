Software Engineer compensation in India at Arista Networks ranges from ₹2.33M per year for 2 to ₹5.41M per year for 4L. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Arista Networks's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
2
₹2.33M
₹1.91M
₹317K
₹96.2K
3L
₹3.44M
₹2.46M
₹820K
₹157K
3H
₹4.5M
₹2.97M
₹1.16M
₹378K
4L
₹5.41M
₹3.49M
₹1.41M
₹514K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Arista Networks, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
