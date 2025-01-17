Salaries

Software Engineer

All Software Engineer Salaries

Singapore

Apple Software Engineer Salaries in Singapore

Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Apple ranges from SGD 103K per year for ICT2 to SGD 450K per year for ICT5. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 279K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level Add Comp Compare Levels

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus ICT2 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) SGD 103K SGD 82.7K SGD 18.8K SGD 1.2K ICT3 Software Engineer SGD 230K SGD 139K SGD 85.4K SGD 5.2K ICT4 Senior Software Engineer SGD 256K SGD 158K SGD 85.3K SGD 12.2K ICT5 SGD 450K SGD 215K SGD 201K SGD 34.7K View 4 More Levels

Get Paid, Not Played We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.6K+ (sometimes SGD 406K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions

​ Table Filter Subscribe Add Add Comp Add Compensation

Company Location | Date Level Name Tag Years of Experience Total / At Company Total Compensation ( SGD ) Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus No salaries found Unlock by Adding Your Salary! Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data. ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,*** ****** *****, ** | ****/**/** *** ** ** $***,***

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

What's the vesting schedule at Apple ?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More → Enter Your Email Enter Your Email Subscribe This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles Submit New Title