Software Engineer compensation in Singapore at Apple ranges from SGD 103K per year for ICT2 to SGD 450K per year for ICT5. The median yearly compensation in Singapore package totals SGD 279K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
SGD 103K
SGD 82.7K
SGD 18.8K
SGD 1.2K
ICT3
SGD 230K
SGD 139K
SGD 85.4K
SGD 5.2K
ICT4
SGD 256K
SGD 158K
SGD 85.3K
SGD 12.2K
ICT5
SGD 450K
SGD 215K
SGD 201K
SGD 34.7K
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
