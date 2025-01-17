Salaries

Software Engineer

All Software Engineer Salaries

China

Apple Software Engineer Salaries in China

Software Engineer compensation in China at Apple ranges from CN¥784K per year for ICT3 to CN¥1.03M per year for ICT4. The median yearly compensation in China package totals CN¥948K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus ICT2 Junior Software Engineer (Entry Level) CN¥ -- CN¥ -- CN¥ -- CN¥ -- ICT3 Software Engineer CN¥784K CN¥491K CN¥282K CN¥10.2K ICT4 Senior Software Engineer CN¥1.03M CN¥631K CN¥346K CN¥54.5K ICT5 CN¥ -- CN¥ -- CN¥ -- CN¥ -- View 4 More Levels

Vesting Schedule Main Alternate 1 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 12.50 % semi-annually ) 25 % YR 1 25 % YR 2 25 % YR 3 25 % YR 4 Stock Type RSU At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule: 25 % vests in the 1st -year ( 25.00 % annually )

25 % vests in the 2nd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 3rd -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

25 % vests in the 4th -year ( 2.08 % monthly )

