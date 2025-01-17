All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in Munich Metro Region at Apple ranges from €102K per year for ICT2 to €229K per year for ICT4. The median yearly compensation in Munich Metro Region package totals €198K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
€102K
€78.2K
€16.2K
€7.2K
ICT3
€144K
€94.4K
€43.5K
€6.1K
ICT4
€229K
€116K
€101K
€12.6K
ICT5
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
