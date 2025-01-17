All Hardware Engineer Salaries
Hardware Engineer compensation in China at Apple ranges from CN¥682K per year for ICT3 to CN¥1.93M per year for ICT5. The median yearly compensation in China package totals CN¥743K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
CN¥ --
ICT3
CN¥682K
CN¥473K
CN¥193K
CN¥17K
ICT4
CN¥1.21M
CN¥763K
CN¥378K
CN¥72.3K
ICT5
CN¥1.93M
CN¥1.01M
CN¥754K
CN¥165K
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CN¥219K+ (sometimes CN¥2.19M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)