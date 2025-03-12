All Data Analyst Salaries
Data Analyst compensation in United States at Apple ranges from $85.8K per year for ICT2 to $197K per year for ICT4. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Apple's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
ICT2
$85.8K
$80.7K
$3.5K
$1.7K
ICT3
$172K
$144K
$24.8K
$3K
ICT4
$197K
$163K
$25.3K
$8.3K
ICT5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Apple, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (12.50% semi-annually)
25% vests in the 4th-year (12.50% semi-annually)
