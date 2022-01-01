← Company Directory
Apixio
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Apixio Salaries

Apixio's salary ranges from $84,575 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $302,000 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Apixio. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $302K
Human Resources
Median $240K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Business Analyst
$84.6K
Customer Service
$139K
Recruiter
$87.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


Vesting Schedule

33%

YR 1

33%

YR 2

33%

YR 3

Stock Type
Options

At Apixio, Options are subject to a 3-year vesting schedule:

  • 33% vests in the 1st-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 2nd-year (33.00% annually)

  • 33% vests in the 3rd-year (33.00% annually)

Have a question? Ask the community.

Visit the Levels.fyi community to engage with employees across different companies, get career tips, and more.

Visit Now!

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Apixio is Software Engineering Manager with a yearly total compensation of $302,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Apixio is $139,650.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Apixio

Related Companies

  • Tableau Software
  • Two Sigma
  • Databricks
  • Scale AI
  • Tanium
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources