ADT
ADT Salaries

ADT's salary ranges from $99,495 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst at the low-end to $156,800 for a Project Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of ADT. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Software Engineer
Median $140K
Business Analyst
$108K
Business Development
$141K

Data Analyst
$99.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$100K
Management Consultant
$143K
Project Manager
$157K
Recruiter
$106K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at ADT is Project Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $156,800. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ADT is $123,768.

Other Resources